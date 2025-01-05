Kashmir Embraces Chillai-Kalan with Snow and Bone-Chilling Cold
Kashmir, including Srinagar, experienced fresh snowfall amidst freezing temperatures. Key areas such as Bandipora and Kupwara recorded significant snow. With mercury plummeting to minus 8.1°C in Kokernag, the region grapples with intense cold. This weather marks the ongoing Chillai-Kalan period, known for severe winter conditions.
Kashmir is currently witnessing a fresh spell of snowfall, covering much of the region including Srinagar, as temperatures remain near freezing. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of just 1.5 degrees Celsius, emphasizing the cold grip on the region.
North Kashmir areas like Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara, along with parts of central Kashmir experienced morning snowfall, complemented by evening snow in Srinagar and south Kashmir. Residents are enduring freezing conditions, with Kokernag in South Kashmir reporting temperatures as low as minus 8.1 degrees Celsius.
This wintry spell coincides with 'Chillai-Kalan', the harshest 40-day winter period that started on December 21, where temperatures typically plummet and snowfall is frequent. This pivotal time underscores the severe cold landscape in the valley, impacting daily life significantly.
