Left Menu

Kashmir Embraces Chillai-Kalan with Snow and Bone-Chilling Cold

Kashmir, including Srinagar, experienced fresh snowfall amidst freezing temperatures. Key areas such as Bandipora and Kupwara recorded significant snow. With mercury plummeting to minus 8.1°C in Kokernag, the region grapples with intense cold. This weather marks the ongoing Chillai-Kalan period, known for severe winter conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:58 IST
Kashmir Embraces Chillai-Kalan with Snow and Bone-Chilling Cold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir is currently witnessing a fresh spell of snowfall, covering much of the region including Srinagar, as temperatures remain near freezing. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of just 1.5 degrees Celsius, emphasizing the cold grip on the region.

North Kashmir areas like Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara, along with parts of central Kashmir experienced morning snowfall, complemented by evening snow in Srinagar and south Kashmir. Residents are enduring freezing conditions, with Kokernag in South Kashmir reporting temperatures as low as minus 8.1 degrees Celsius.

This wintry spell coincides with 'Chillai-Kalan', the harshest 40-day winter period that started on December 21, where temperatures typically plummet and snowfall is frequent. This pivotal time underscores the severe cold landscape in the valley, impacting daily life significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025