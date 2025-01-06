Launch of QR-Code Based App to Tackle Parking Fee Fraud
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched 'MCD Parking', a QR code-based app, to tackle overcharging at parking sites. This app improves transparency by providing real-time parking fee information and aims to streamline operations, enhancing convenience and curbing fraudulent practices.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has introduced a new QR code-based mobile application, 'MCD Parking,' to combat the persistent issues of overcharging at parking sites. Announced on Monday, this initiative is part of an effort to foster transparency and streamline parking operations.
Frequent complaints regarding overcharging by parking contractors at authorized sites prompted the MCD to take decisive action. The 'MCD Parking' app allows commuters to access real-time parking fee information by scanning QR codes displayed prominently at parking locations, ensuring that the correct fee is always visible and accessible.
The app, updated periodically for improved user experience, not only assists in curbing financial malpractices but also aims to enhance overall convenience for residents. Through these efforts, the MCD addresses these long-standing concerns, ensuring a more transparent and efficient parking system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
