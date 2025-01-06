Groundwater Recharge: A Remarkable Turnaround
The total annual groundwater recharge in India increased significantly by 15 BCM, while extraction decreased by 3 BCM since the 2017 assessment. The improved groundwater conditions are attributed to conservation measures, resulting in a larger safe classification of assessment units and a drop in over-exploited units.
India has reported a significant increase in its annual groundwater recharge, witnessing a boost of 15 billion cubic meters (BCM) as stated in the National Compilation on Dynamic Ground Water Resources, 2024. The annual extraction has decreased by 3 BCM compared to the 2017 figures.
The Central Ground Water Board, in collaboration with state departments, attributed the improvement to conservation measures like building tanks, ponds, and water control systems. Recharge from such initiatives has grown by 11.36 BCM, underscoring the success of these programs.
Consequently, the percentage of groundwater assessment units deemed 'safe' has risen from 62.6% in 2017 to 73.4% in 2024, with over-exploited units dropping from 17.24% to 11.13%.
