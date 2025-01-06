Left Menu

Groundwater Recharge: A Remarkable Turnaround

The total annual groundwater recharge in India increased significantly by 15 BCM, while extraction decreased by 3 BCM since the 2017 assessment. The improved groundwater conditions are attributed to conservation measures, resulting in a larger safe classification of assessment units and a drop in over-exploited units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:35 IST
Groundwater Recharge: A Remarkable Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has reported a significant increase in its annual groundwater recharge, witnessing a boost of 15 billion cubic meters (BCM) as stated in the National Compilation on Dynamic Ground Water Resources, 2024. The annual extraction has decreased by 3 BCM compared to the 2017 figures.

The Central Ground Water Board, in collaboration with state departments, attributed the improvement to conservation measures like building tanks, ponds, and water control systems. Recharge from such initiatives has grown by 11.36 BCM, underscoring the success of these programs.

Consequently, the percentage of groundwater assessment units deemed 'safe' has risen from 62.6% in 2017 to 73.4% in 2024, with over-exploited units dropping from 17.24% to 11.13%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025