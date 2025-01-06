Groundwater Recharge: A Remarkable Turnaround

India has reported a significant increase in its annual groundwater recharge, witnessing a boost of 15 billion cubic meters (BCM) as stated in the National Compilation on Dynamic Ground Water Resources, 2024. The annual extraction has decreased by 3 BCM compared to the 2017 figures.

The Central Ground Water Board, in collaboration with state departments, attributed the improvement to conservation measures like building tanks, ponds, and water control systems. Recharge from such initiatives has grown by 11.36 BCM, underscoring the success of these programs.

Consequently, the percentage of groundwater assessment units deemed 'safe' has risen from 62.6% in 2017 to 73.4% in 2024, with over-exploited units dropping from 17.24% to 11.13%.

