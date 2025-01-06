Delhi Faces Persistent Cold and Pollution Challenges
Delhi experienced cold weather with light rainfall and poor air quality. The maximum temperature reached 16.9°C, while air quality was deemed 'very poor' with an AQI of 335. The dense fog over the weekend disrupted transportation, though improved wind conditions allowed some pollution restrictions to be lifted.
Delhi continued to shiver under cold weather conditions on Monday, with certain parts witnessing light showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, while Pusa recorded a lower high of 14.3 degrees Celsius, deviating 4.7 notches from the norm.
The capital city saw early morning showers between 5.30 am to 8.30 am. Rainfall measurements varied, with Najafgarh at 2.5 mm, Pitampura at 2 mm, Palam at 1 mm, and Pusa at 0.5 mm according to IMD data. Visibility, affected by dense fog over the weekend, improved to 300 meters by Monday morning.
The city also grapples with air pollution challenges. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded a 'very poor' 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335. Although some restrictions were lifted due to favorable weather, stages 1 and 2 of the pollution response plan remain in force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
