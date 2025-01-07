Left Menu

Powerful Quake Rocks Tibet and Ripples Through Nepal and India

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near Tibet's sacred city of Shigatse, causing building damage and prompting evacuations in Nepal and India. The tremors disrupted daily life as far as 400 km away in Kathmandu and the Indian state of Bihar. No casualties have been reported yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 07:55 IST
Powerful Quake Rocks Tibet and Ripples Through Nepal and India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Tibet near the holy city of Shigatse on Tuesday morning, disrupting life across borders, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported. The quake inflicted damage on buildings, sending people pouring onto streets in neighboring Nepal and India.

The trembler was recorded at 9:05 a.m. (0105 GMT) with an epicentre depth of 10 km, an adjustment from an earlier 6.9 magnitude estimate. Video footage from Lhatse, a nearby town, showed crumbled shop fronts and debris strewn across the roads.

Reuters confirmed the location using building, window, road, and signage comparisons with satellite and street imagery, although the date remains unverified. Residents of Kathmandu, 400 km away, fled their homes. Likewise, inhabitants in Bihar, India, exited their homes as buildings swayed. Despite the chaos, Indian officials have reported no property damage or loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025