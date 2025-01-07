Powerful Quake Rocks Tibet and Ripples Through Nepal and India
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near Tibet's sacred city of Shigatse, causing building damage and prompting evacuations in Nepal and India. The tremors disrupted daily life as far as 400 km away in Kathmandu and the Indian state of Bihar. No casualties have been reported yet.
A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Tibet near the holy city of Shigatse on Tuesday morning, disrupting life across borders, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported. The quake inflicted damage on buildings, sending people pouring onto streets in neighboring Nepal and India.
The trembler was recorded at 9:05 a.m. (0105 GMT) with an epicentre depth of 10 km, an adjustment from an earlier 6.9 magnitude estimate. Video footage from Lhatse, a nearby town, showed crumbled shop fronts and debris strewn across the roads.
Reuters confirmed the location using building, window, road, and signage comparisons with satellite and street imagery, although the date remains unverified. Residents of Kathmandu, 400 km away, fled their homes. Likewise, inhabitants in Bihar, India, exited their homes as buildings swayed. Despite the chaos, Indian officials have reported no property damage or loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
