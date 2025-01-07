6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Himalayas, Causing Chaos Across Borders

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale has struck near the northern foothills of the Himalayas, causing structural damage in the Tibetan city of Shigatse and sending shockwaves as far as Nepal and India. Authorities confirmed the epicenter at a depth of 10 km near Shigatse, a significant religious center.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the quake occurred at 9:05 a.m. local time. Chinese state media reported casualties, although details remain scarce. Local government officials in Tibet are assessing the impact and coordinating with neighboring areas to determine the extent of damage and casualties.

The tremors were felt in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and extended to Thimphu in Bhutan and the northern Indian state of Bihar, with residents in these regions rushing out in fear. Historical context reveals the area's susceptibility to earthquakes, recalling major past quakes in Sichuan, China, and Kathmandu, Nepal.

