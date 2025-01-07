Tremors at Everest: China Closes Scenic Spots Following Earthquake
A significant 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Dingri County led China to close scenic areas around Mt Everest. The base camp and nearby facilities remain intact despite the power outage at the Qomolangma Research Station. No casualties among tourists were reported as the region reels from 53 deaths.
- Country:
- China
The Chinese side of Mt Everest, also known as Mount Qomolangma, has been closed to tourists due to a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri County in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
Despite the seismic activity, which resulted in 53 confirmed deaths and 62 injuries, local authorities confirmed that tourists and staff in the area are safe, and the infrastructure, including hotel buildings, remains intact.
However, the Qomolangma Station for Atmospheric and Environmental Research has suffered a power outage. The number of international tourists visiting this area doubled in 2024 compared to 2023, with many hailing from Germany, France, Malaysia, and Singapore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
