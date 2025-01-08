India's Space Docking Experiment Postponed

India has postponed a significant space docking experiment, further delaying its bid to join the elite ranks of nations capable of such a complex maneuver. Set to make India the fourth country in the world to achieve this milestone, the experiment's delay was necessitated by further groundwork.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the docking process requires additional validation through ground simulations after an abort scenario was identified. This postponement underscores the technical challenges faced by the team.

ISRO has not provided a specific timeframe for rescheduling the experiment, emphasizing the need for precision and safety in this highly anticipated mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)