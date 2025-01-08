Left Menu

Rescue workers are tirelessly searching for survivors after a devastating earthquake in Tibet, which destroyed thousands of homes and claimed at least 126 lives. Relief efforts are underway with temperatures plummeting overnight. Many remain missing, and significant aftershocks continue to shake the region, challenging rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:33 IST
Tibet Earthquake: Race Against Time Amidst the Ruins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that struck the high-altitude region of Tibet, rescue workers are in a desperate race to find survivors. The earthquake, which levelled thousands of homes, has resulted in at least 126 confirmed fatalities, and temperatures have plunged below freezing, exacerbating the already dire conditions.

Tents, quilts, and essential supplies are being distributed to the displaced, with relief efforts aiming to provide immediate shelter. Despite the ongoing tremors, which have seen over 500 aftershocks recorded, government rescue teams continue their search amidst the devastation caused by the quake.

The hard-hit village of Gurum has reported significant losses, with survivors recounting harrowing tales of escape. The Ministry of Emergency Management, deploying nearly 2,000 rescuers, is focusing on both search operations and providing aid to the displaced in the affected region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

