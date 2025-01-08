Tackling Delays: Boosting Infrastructure in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Chief Secretary, Alka Tiwari, has summoned officials to address delays in the state's highway projects swiftly. With Rs 38,483 crore of NHAI projects underway, alongside railway overbridge and road expansions, she highlighted the urgent need for a resolution.

In a recent review meeting, Tiwari instructed district commissioners to expedite these developments by tackling district-level impediments. She noted inefficiencies often arise from minor holdups, inflating costs and squandering resources.

Tiwari pointed to land acquisition, compensation disputes, and forest clearance as major hurdles. She urged officials to adhere to set deadlines, emphasizing collaboration to dodge halts due to law and order challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)