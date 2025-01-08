Tackling Delays: Boosting Infrastructure in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari urges swift resolution of delays plaguing state infrastructure projects. At a recent review, she highlighted ongoing issues with highway, road, and railway overbridge constructions initiated by NHAI, emphasizing the need to prioritize development and solve land acquisition and compensation challenges promptly.
Jharkhand's Chief Secretary, Alka Tiwari, has summoned officials to address delays in the state's highway projects swiftly. With Rs 38,483 crore of NHAI projects underway, alongside railway overbridge and road expansions, she highlighted the urgent need for a resolution.
In a recent review meeting, Tiwari instructed district commissioners to expedite these developments by tackling district-level impediments. She noted inefficiencies often arise from minor holdups, inflating costs and squandering resources.
Tiwari pointed to land acquisition, compensation disputes, and forest clearance as major hurdles. She urged officials to adhere to set deadlines, emphasizing collaboration to dodge halts due to law and order challenges.
