TARC Limited: A Leap in Luxury Real Estate Success

In a remarkable feat, TARC Limited has delivered outstanding operational performance for the third quarter of FY2025, reporting impressive presales figures of ₹1,165 crore, marking a consistent growth trajectory.

Through effective sales strategies, customer collections reached ₹181 crore in Q3, culminating in a total of ₹371 crore for the fiscal year so far. The company's success is attributed to the rising demand in the luxury real estate sector and astute business strategies.

As TARC Limited forges ahead, it looks to build on its momentum, capitalizing on infrastructural developments and the prime location of its assets in Delhi and Gurugram to further drive growth and value for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)