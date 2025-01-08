Porotherm Smart Bricks: Leading the Way in Sustainable Construction

Wienerberger India's Porotherm Smart Bricks have made a significant impact in sustainable construction. A recently conducted Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) by LEAD Consultancy and Engineering Services (India) Pvt Ltd highlights its exceptional environmental performance, adhering to stringent international standards.

The analysis followed a 'Cradle to Grave' approach, assessing the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of various walling materials. Remarkably, Porotherm Smart Bricks demonstrated a GWP of 97.103 Kg CO2e per ton, a noteworthy achievement when compared to other materials like Autoclaved Concrete (230 Kg CO2e/ton) and Burnt Clay Bricks (330 Kg CO2e/ton).

In a move towards ecological sustainability, Porotherm is composed of 90% recycled materials, such as stone slurry and rice husk. The benefits extended by these bricks are manifold, including conservation of natural resources and reduced energy consumption, reinforcing Wienerberger India's dedication towards a greener future.

