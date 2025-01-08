Left Menu

Porotherm Smart Bricks: Leading the Way in Sustainable Construction

Porotherm Smart Bricks, Wienerberger India's flagship product, showcases a significant reduction in Global Warming Potential. A recent Life Cycle Analysis reveals Porotherm significantly outperforms other materials environmentally. Porotherm's sustainable composition includes 90% recycled materials, highlighting a commitment to reducing carbon footprint and fostering environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:57 IST
Porotherm Smart Bricks: Leading the Way in Sustainable Construction

Wienerberger India's Porotherm Smart Bricks have made a significant impact in sustainable construction. A recently conducted Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) by LEAD Consultancy and Engineering Services (India) Pvt Ltd highlights its exceptional environmental performance, adhering to stringent international standards.

The analysis followed a 'Cradle to Grave' approach, assessing the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of various walling materials. Remarkably, Porotherm Smart Bricks demonstrated a GWP of 97.103 Kg CO2e per ton, a noteworthy achievement when compared to other materials like Autoclaved Concrete (230 Kg CO2e/ton) and Burnt Clay Bricks (330 Kg CO2e/ton).

In a move towards ecological sustainability, Porotherm is composed of 90% recycled materials, such as stone slurry and rice husk. The benefits extended by these bricks are manifold, including conservation of natural resources and reduced energy consumption, reinforcing Wienerberger India's dedication towards a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025