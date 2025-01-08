Rescue Efforts Underway After Himalayan Earthquake Rocks Tibet
In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Tibet, Chinese officials have rescued over 400 people while many remain unaccounted for. The quake, with a magnitude of 6.8, affected regions including Nepal and India. Rescue operations are hindered by sub-zero temperatures as efforts continue to find survivors.
Rescue efforts are intensifying in Tibet after a powerful earthquake struck the region, leaving more than 400 people trapped, officials confirmed on Wednesday. While hundreds have been saved, an unknown number remain missing amid the severe cold weather.
The magnitude 6.8 quake, centered in Tingri near Mount Everest, has been described as one of the most significant in recent years, shaking the foundations of nearby countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, and India. Rescuers are racing against the clock to find survivors who endured freezing overnight conditions.
Temperatures plunged to minus 18 degrees Celsius in the area, posing a risk of rapid hypothermia for those trapped. At least 126 fatalities have been reported on the Tibetan side, with many more injured. Though no deaths occurred in Nepal, the quake destroyed infrastructure including a school near Everest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tibet
- earthquake
- Himalayas
- rescue
- Mount Everest
- China
- Nepal
- disaster
- survivors
- temperature
ALSO READ
Transforming Management Education: CKGSB's Impact in Western China
Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Japanese Minister's Visit to China
Bank Rally Drives China and Hong Kong Stocks Higher Despite Trade Curbs
Private bus from Pune to Nepal overturns in MP; 18 hurt
Strategic Surge: India's Export Agenda to Exploit US-China Trade Tensions