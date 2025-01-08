Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Union Carbide Waste Disposal in Pithampur

Organizations in Madhya Pradesh oppose the incineration of Union Carbide waste at Pithampur, citing ecological threats. Protests and legal action are planned, while district administration assures scientific disposal. Concerns arise due to the historical Bhopal gas tragedy and potential harm to nearby areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:20 IST
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh, organizations are rallying against the incineration of hazardous Union Carbide waste at Pithampur, fearing ecological havoc and resident safety. The planned protest highlights ongoing tensions over waste disposal management since the infamous Bhopal gas tragedy.

The Pithampur Bachao Samiti plans to protest at the Divisional Commissioner's office in Indore, demanding the waste be relocated to prevent harm. Various bodies, including trade unions, will join the protest, underscoring widespread dissatisfaction and concern over the site's suitability.

While district authorities assert safety protocols and court orders back their actions, protestors intend to escalate the issue legally. This controversy rekindles memories of the disastrous 1984 gas leak and underscores ongoing challenges in managing toxic industrial legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

