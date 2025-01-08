Left Menu

Z-Morh Tunnel: Gateway to Ladakh's Year-Round Connectivity

The Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, valued at Rs 2,400 crore, is set to inaugurate on January 13 by PM Narendra Modi, enhancing year-round access to the Ladakh region. The tunnel supports defense logistics and boosts winter tourism, promising year-round connectivity for the youngest union territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:39 IST
Z-Morh Tunnel: Gateway to Ladakh's Year-Round Connectivity
The highly anticipated Z-Morh tunnel, part of the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, is scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13. This strategic Rs 2,400 crore infrastructure project aims to provide year-round road access to the Ladakh region, a significant advancement for the country's defense logistics.

Historically, heavy snowfall has forced closures of vital stretches like the Srinagar-Sonamarg route, impacting tourism. This tunnel, capable of facilitating all-weather road connectivity, is projected to be a major boon for the growing winter tourism industry in Sonamarg, offering a reliable alternative to treacherous and often impassable tracks.

While the soft opening occurred in February 2024, completion of the Z-Morh tunnel marks a pivotal moment in the broader strategic plan to connect the youngest union territory with the rest of India throughout the year. The Zojilla tunnel is expected to further enhance this connectivity once completed.

