Z-Morh Tunnel: Gateway to Ladakh's Year-Round Connectivity

The highly anticipated Z-Morh tunnel, part of the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, is scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13. This strategic Rs 2,400 crore infrastructure project aims to provide year-round road access to the Ladakh region, a significant advancement for the country's defense logistics.

Historically, heavy snowfall has forced closures of vital stretches like the Srinagar-Sonamarg route, impacting tourism. This tunnel, capable of facilitating all-weather road connectivity, is projected to be a major boon for the growing winter tourism industry in Sonamarg, offering a reliable alternative to treacherous and often impassable tracks.

While the soft opening occurred in February 2024, completion of the Z-Morh tunnel marks a pivotal moment in the broader strategic plan to connect the youngest union territory with the rest of India throughout the year. The Zojilla tunnel is expected to further enhance this connectivity once completed.

