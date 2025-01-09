Left Menu

KTR's Vision for Hyderabad: A Drive Toward Sustainable Mobility Amidst Controversy

K T Rama Rao, a prominent figure in the BRS, faces accusations of making unauthorized transactions related to the Formula E race. Despite the allegations, he highlights his commitment to transforming Hyderabad into a hub for sustainable mobility, emphasizing that political opposition will not deter his vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:50 IST
K T Rama Rao
  • Country:
  • India

K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, is set to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau amidst allegations concerning unauthorized financial transactions to organize a Formula-E race. The race symbolizes Rao's larger vision for Hyderabad as a center for sustainable mobility.

In a post on 'X', Rao articulated his relentless efforts to host this prestigious event, aiming to elevate Hyderabad and Telangana's global standing. He envisioned Hyderabad as a hub for innovation and research in electric vehicles via the Telangana Mobility Valley clusters.

Despite facing political hurdles and legal challenges, Rao remains confident in gaining public support. Allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act have been filed against him, yet Rao asserts his assurance in truth and justice prevailing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

