India Unveils Landmark Genome Database

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the release of genome sequencing for 10,000 Indian nationals. This initiative, known as the Genome India Data, aims to advance biotechnology research by representing India's genetic diversity and is accessible to scientists through the Indian Biological Data Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the genome sequencing data for 10,000 Indian nationals, marking a significant development in the realm of biotechnology research. The initiative, dubbed the Genome India Data, represents the diverse genetic landscape of the nation and will be accessible to researchers at the Indian Biological Data Centre.

In a pre-recorded statement at the Genomics Data Conclave, Modi highlighted the data's potential as a milestone for biotechnology, recognizing the pivotal role of institutions like IITs and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in the project's success. He emphasized its potential to advance treatments for genetic and infectious diseases, aid in new medication development, and enhance precision medical techniques.

The event was attended by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, along with leading figures from the biotech sector, underscoring the initiative's significance in promoting scientific advancement and research in India.

