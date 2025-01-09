Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Factory Fire Near Mansarovar Park
A devastating fire at Copper Lite Metals near Mansarovar Park Metro led to the death of 25-year-old Ajeet. Firefighters overcame the blaze using five engines, but the cause remains unknown. Ajeet's charred body was found on the second floor, and authorities continue to investigate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire claimed the life of a young man in a factory near Mansarovar Park Metro Station during the early hours of Thursday, according to Delhi Fire Services.
The victim, identified as 25-year-old Ajeet, was found deceased in the store room on the second floor, informed DFS chief Atul Garg.
Despite the efforts of five fire engines, the cause of the blaze at Copper Lite Metals remains under investigation. Ajeet's body has been handed over to police for further inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Delhi
- Mansarovar
- Factory
- Tragedy
- Victim
- Investigation
- Firefighters
- Cause
- Blaze
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation
UPDATE 1-China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation by three months
Responses invited for 'Support Person' to help child victims of sexual abuse
Actor Allu Arjun, makers of 'Pushpa' announce Rs 2 crore financial aid for family of stampede victim
UPDATE 2-China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation by three months