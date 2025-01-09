Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Factory Fire Near Mansarovar Park

A devastating fire at Copper Lite Metals near Mansarovar Park Metro led to the death of 25-year-old Ajeet. Firefighters overcame the blaze using five engines, but the cause remains unknown. Ajeet's charred body was found on the second floor, and authorities continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:16 IST
  • India

A fire claimed the life of a young man in a factory near Mansarovar Park Metro Station during the early hours of Thursday, according to Delhi Fire Services.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Ajeet, was found deceased in the store room on the second floor, informed DFS chief Atul Garg.

Despite the efforts of five fire engines, the cause of the blaze at Copper Lite Metals remains under investigation. Ajeet's body has been handed over to police for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

