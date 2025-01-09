Left Menu

Kerala's Wetlands Under Siege: NGT Demands Action

The National Green Tribunal has ordered Kerala's chief secretary to report on efforts to protect the Ashtamudi and Vembanad wetlands. The tribunal is addressing allegations of pollution and inadequate action to safeguard these Ramsar sites, prompting it to impose a fine for environmental negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a firm stand against the environmental threats facing Kerala's Ashtamudi and Vembanad wetlands. These significant Ramsar sites are under scrutiny due to pollution from drains, plastic, and industrial waste, as noted in a plea before the tribunal.

A tribunal bench, highlighting the failure of local authorities in Kollam district, is demanding accountability for the deterioration of these biodiverse hotspots. Notably, a report by a former Kerala High Court judge revealed alarming incidents like the mass death of fish in Ashtamudi Lake, underscoring the urgent need for action.

In response, the NGT has directed Kerala's chief secretary to outline measures being taken to curb pollution and detail the use of Rs 10 crores previously levied as an environmental compensation fine. The tribunal emphasized the necessity of an actionable, integrated plan to restore the wetlands' ecological health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

