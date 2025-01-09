Kerala's Wetlands Under Siege: NGT Demands Action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a firm stand against the environmental threats facing Kerala's Ashtamudi and Vembanad wetlands. These significant Ramsar sites are under scrutiny due to pollution from drains, plastic, and industrial waste, as noted in a plea before the tribunal.

A tribunal bench, highlighting the failure of local authorities in Kollam district, is demanding accountability for the deterioration of these biodiverse hotspots. Notably, a report by a former Kerala High Court judge revealed alarming incidents like the mass death of fish in Ashtamudi Lake, underscoring the urgent need for action.

In response, the NGT has directed Kerala's chief secretary to outline measures being taken to curb pollution and detail the use of Rs 10 crores previously levied as an environmental compensation fine. The tribunal emphasized the necessity of an actionable, integrated plan to restore the wetlands' ecological health.

