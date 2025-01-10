Left Menu

Mayotte Braces for Another Tropical Storm: Dikeledi Approaches

Residents of Mayotte, a French overseas territory, are urged to prepare for Tropical Storm Dikeledi. The storm is expected to pass south of the island, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. This warning comes after a devastating cyclone in December caused significant damage and casualties.

Updated: 10-01-2025 17:14 IST
Inhabitants of the cyclone-ravaged French overseas territory of Mayotte were instructed on Friday to ensure they had access to sturdy shelter, food, and water over the weekend as Tropical Storm Dikeledi loomed on the horizon.

The Mayotte prefecture's statement confirmed a cyclone pre-alert was activated, anticipating Dikeledi's passage over Madagascar on Saturday before its journey eastward.

Expected to pass approximately 140 km south of Mayotte, the storm threatens high winds and intense rainfall, invoking memories of the December cyclone that left a trail of destruction in its wake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

