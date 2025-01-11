Sunteck Realty Sees Bullish Surge in Sales Bookings
Sunteck Realty reported a 40% increase in sale bookings, reaching Rs 635 crore during the December quarter, buoyed by strong housing demand. The Mumbai-based real estate developer also noted a 34% growth in pre-sales during the April-December 2024-25 period, totaling Rs 1,661 crore.
Sunteck Realty, a prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer, has announced a significant 40% growth in its sale bookings, achieving Rs 635 crore during the most recent December quarter. This remarkable growth is attributed to the robust demand in the housing sector.
According to a regulatory filing late Friday, the company's sale bookings, also referred to as pre-sales, were Rs 455 crore in the same period the previous year, showing a notable upward trajectory.
In addition to the strong quarterly performance, Sunteck Realty's pre-sales figures for the April-December period of 2024-25 rose by 34%, reaching Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,237 crore during the comparable period of the preceding year.
