Left Menu

Sunteck Realty Sees Bullish Surge in Sales Bookings

Sunteck Realty reported a 40% increase in sale bookings, reaching Rs 635 crore during the December quarter, buoyed by strong housing demand. The Mumbai-based real estate developer also noted a 34% growth in pre-sales during the April-December 2024-25 period, totaling Rs 1,661 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:25 IST
Sunteck Realty Sees Bullish Surge in Sales Bookings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunteck Realty, a prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer, has announced a significant 40% growth in its sale bookings, achieving Rs 635 crore during the most recent December quarter. This remarkable growth is attributed to the robust demand in the housing sector.

According to a regulatory filing late Friday, the company's sale bookings, also referred to as pre-sales, were Rs 455 crore in the same period the previous year, showing a notable upward trajectory.

In addition to the strong quarterly performance, Sunteck Realty's pre-sales figures for the April-December period of 2024-25 rose by 34%, reaching Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,237 crore during the comparable period of the preceding year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025