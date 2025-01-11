Sunteck Realty Sees Bullish Surge in Sales Bookings

Sunteck Realty, a prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer, has announced a significant 40% growth in its sale bookings, achieving Rs 635 crore during the most recent December quarter. This remarkable growth is attributed to the robust demand in the housing sector.

According to a regulatory filing late Friday, the company's sale bookings, also referred to as pre-sales, were Rs 455 crore in the same period the previous year, showing a notable upward trajectory.

In addition to the strong quarterly performance, Sunteck Realty's pre-sales figures for the April-December period of 2024-25 rose by 34%, reaching Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,237 crore during the comparable period of the preceding year.

