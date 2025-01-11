Chaos at Kannauj: Building Collapse During Railway Expansion
An under-construction building at Kannauj Railway Station collapsed, injuring 23 people, with rescue operations ongoing. A three-member committee has been formed by North Eastern Railway to probe the cause. Compensation is announced for the injured, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath oversees the rescue efforts.
An under-construction building at Kannauj Railway Station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping nearly two dozen workers under the debris. Officials report at least 23 injuries, with six individuals rescued and transported to a hospital. Rescue efforts continue as authorities work tirelessly to save those trapped.
The North Eastern Railway (NER) has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident. Initial images showcase chaos, with crowds attempting rescues in a cloud of dust. District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl explained the collapse occurred during shuttering of the roof.
Rescue equipment is provided by the railways, alongside deployed dog squads for locating buried victims. No fatalities have been reported. Minister of State Asim Arun confirmed the rescue operation's progress, with a probe to follow. Compensation for the injured has been boosted, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ensuring comprehensive aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
