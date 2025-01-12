Crisis Unfolds: Oil Spill Catastrophe in Kerch Strait
An emergency task force led by Emergency Situations Minister Kurenkov arrived in Russia's Krasnodar region amid a worsening oil spill in the Kerch Strait, affecting both the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and Ukraine's partially occupied territories. Environmental concerns rise as authorities scramble to contain the spill's far-reaching impact.
An emergency task force has been deployed to Russia's southern Krasnodar region as the Kerch Strait oil spill continues to grow a month after initial detection, officials reported on Sunday. This operation, spearheaded by Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov, follows President Vladimir Putin's urgent call for a heightened response.
In efforts to control the situation, the Emergencies Ministry announced that over 155,000 tons of polluted sand and soil have been collected since oil leaked from two tankers during a storm in the Kerch Strait. The strait, a strategic link between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, has been contentious since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Ukrainian officials, observing the spill's progression into the Berdyansk Spit, criticized Russia's delayed action. The spill stretches a significant 14.5 kilometers, while the Russian-installed Governor in Crimea has declared a regional emergency due to its spread to Sevastopol's shores. Calls have surfaced for international intervention, urging sanctions against Russian tankers involved.
