Mayotte Struggles with Successive Cyclones: Tropical Storm Dikeledi Hits Hard

The French territory of Mayotte is once again in the throes of severe weather as Tropical Storm Dikeledi makes landfall. Barely a month after Cyclone Chido wreaked havoc and highlighted vulnerabilities, Mayotte faces heavy rains and fierce winds, with authorities issuing urgent safety warnings for its residents.

Officials have mandated that the population remain indoors with food and water supplies as the storm passes. Cyclone shelters have been reopened, cautioning against the dangerous possibility of flooding and landslides. Dikeledi's arrival has rekindled fears, especially as the storm may strengthen again.

The devastation stirred by Cyclone Chido had already escalated tensions with the French government, and now Dikeledi's impact reignites discussions about the sufficiency of disaster response efforts. Increased emergency personnel are focused on safeguarding vulnerable areas, particularly the shantytowns decimated by Chido.

(With inputs from agencies.)