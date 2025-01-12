Debate Over Toxic Waste Disposal In Madhya Pradesh Heats Up

Jitu Patwari, a Congress leader, has publicly challenged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to engage in a debate concerning the contentious disposal plan for 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste situated at Pithampur in Dhar district.

The Congress stance aligns with local demands to halt incineration of this toxic waste in the industrial town near Indore, citing potential risks to both residents and the environment. Despite these fears, the state government assures the waste will be managed safely, dismissing public apprehensions.

Patwari has criticized the state's approach, emphasizing public anxiety over pollution from prior incineration trials and urging transparency and accountability by inviting government officials to test surrounding water sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)