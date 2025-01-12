Left Menu

Pet Crematoriums to Open in Thane and Bhayander

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that pet crematoriums will soon be established in Thane and Bhayandar, addressing the demand of citizens who currently travel to Parel, Mumbai, for pet cremations. This initiative was sanctioned by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:39 IST
Pet Crematoriums to Open in Thane and Bhayander
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the upcoming establishment of pet crematoriums in Thane and Bhayandar.

Sarnaik highlighted that local residents have been requesting these facilities because they currently travel to Parel, Mumbai, for the cremation of their pets. This new development addresses this long-standing need.

MLA Ovala-Majiwada stated that former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had approved the facilities for Thane and Bhayander in 2023, and the project is finally advancing to meet public demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025