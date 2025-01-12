Pet Crematoriums to Open in Thane and Bhayander

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the upcoming establishment of pet crematoriums in Thane and Bhayandar.

Sarnaik highlighted that local residents have been requesting these facilities because they currently travel to Parel, Mumbai, for the cremation of their pets. This new development addresses this long-standing need.

MLA Ovala-Majiwada stated that former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had approved the facilities for Thane and Bhayander in 2023, and the project is finally advancing to meet public demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)