Pet Crematoriums to Open in Thane and Bhayander
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that pet crematoriums will soon be established in Thane and Bhayandar, addressing the demand of citizens who currently travel to Parel, Mumbai, for pet cremations. This initiative was sanctioned by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in 2023.
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the upcoming establishment of pet crematoriums in Thane and Bhayandar.
Sarnaik highlighted that local residents have been requesting these facilities because they currently travel to Parel, Mumbai, for the cremation of their pets. This new development addresses this long-standing need.
MLA Ovala-Majiwada stated that former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had approved the facilities for Thane and Bhayander in 2023, and the project is finally advancing to meet public demand.
