Chilly Rajasthan: Fog and Temperatures Plunge

Dense fog and dropping temperatures swept across Rajasthan, with light rain in some areas. Sirohi recorded the lowest temperature at 4.4 degrees Celsius, marking the peak of the cold wave. Several other regions experienced chilliness with temperatures ranging from 5.6 to 7.9 degrees Celsius.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan found itself enveloped in dense fog on Monday, with certain regions experiencing light rainfall. As the cold wave showed no signs of abating, Sirohi emerged as the coldest spot, recording a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

In Bhilwara, the mercury dropped to 5.6 degrees, while both Jalore and Jaisalmer registered 6.6 degrees. Sangaria wasn't far behind with a temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Even Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, felt the chill at 7.8 degrees, closely followed by Lunkaransar at 7.9 degrees Celsius, highlighting the widespread cold conditions gripping the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

