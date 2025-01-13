Chilly Rajasthan: Fog and Temperatures Plunge

Rajasthan found itself enveloped in dense fog on Monday, with certain regions experiencing light rainfall. As the cold wave showed no signs of abating, Sirohi emerged as the coldest spot, recording a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

In Bhilwara, the mercury dropped to 5.6 degrees, while both Jalore and Jaisalmer registered 6.6 degrees. Sangaria wasn't far behind with a temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Even Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, felt the chill at 7.8 degrees, closely followed by Lunkaransar at 7.9 degrees Celsius, highlighting the widespread cold conditions gripping the state.

