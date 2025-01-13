US News: Space Race, Wildfires, and Defense Spending

Jeff Bezos remains optimistic about the U.S. space agenda despite Elon Musk's relations with President-elect Donald Trump, as Blue Origin continues its efforts with the New Glenn rocket launch.

Los Angeles firefighters battle to control wildfires threatening homes, as California resists severe winds expected to worsen conditions, with 24 fatalities reported and 100,000 evacuations ordered.

Lloyd Austin advises a $50 billion increase in U.S. defense spending beyond 2026 projections, potentially raising the defense budget over $1 trillion, as documented in a Bloomberg report.

