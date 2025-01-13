Left Menu

US News: Space Race, Wildfires, and Defense Spending

The summary highlights various US news items, including Jeff Bezos' views on Elon Musk's influence, Los Angeles wildfires, Trump's energy policy plans, and a boost in defense spending by outgoing Secretary Lloyd Austin. It also covers local community support during wildfires and tensions on campus regarding feminism and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:27 IST
US News: Space Race, Wildfires, and Defense Spending
Bezos

Jeff Bezos remains optimistic about the U.S. space agenda despite Elon Musk's relations with President-elect Donald Trump, as Blue Origin continues its efforts with the New Glenn rocket launch.

Los Angeles firefighters battle to control wildfires threatening homes, as California resists severe winds expected to worsen conditions, with 24 fatalities reported and 100,000 evacuations ordered.

Lloyd Austin advises a $50 billion increase in U.S. defense spending beyond 2026 projections, potentially raising the defense budget over $1 trillion, as documented in a Bloomberg report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025