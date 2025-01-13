Left Menu

Aftershock Alert: New Quake Rattles Tibet's Xigaze

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xigaze, Tibet, late on Monday, following a deadly 6.8 quake in January. Massive relief operations are ongoing as the region experiences continuous tremors, with over 640 aftershocks reported since the January disaster.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled Dingri County in Xigaze, Tibet Autonomous Region of China, on Monday night, highlighting the region's volatile seismic activity.

The quake, which occurred at 8:58 pm local time, was reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) and marks the area around Xigaze as an epicenter of recent seismic disturbances.

In January, a 6.8-magnitude quake devastated the region, resulting in 126 deaths and 188 injuries. Since then, over 640 aftershocks have been recorded, and China has initiated extensive relief and rescue operations to aid the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

