Tigers on the Move: Forest Officials Battle Cross-Border Big Cat Intrusions

Tigers are causing a stir across West Bengal's forests. A Royal Bengal Tiger from Jharkhand has crossed into Jhargram, while another tiger has been captured near the Sunderbans. Wildlife officials are actively monitoring their movements to prevent conflicts with local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a developing story that has captured the attention of wildlife enthusiasts and local residents alike, forest officials in West Bengal are on high alert following reports of tiger movements from neighboring Jharkhand and Odisha. A full-grown male Royal Bengal Tiger has made its way into Jhargram district, raising concerns among authorities and prompting a vigilant monitoring operation.

Wildlife teams from the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve, alongside local personnel, are actively tracking the movements of the feline, which is currently residing in the Maniardi jungles of the Kankrajhore forest belt. The Chief Wildlife Warden, Debal Roy, mentioned that the department is employing measures such as nylon fencing and trap door cages with bait to manage the situation carefully.

Meanwhile, in another development, a tiger near the Sunderbans was successfully captured and released back into the core reserve area, having previously crossed the Thakuran River. Residents are advised to avoid forest areas to ensure safety, and authorities have suspended classes at a primary school in the affected area as a precaution. The combined efforts showcase the complexity of managing wildlife in regions with rich biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

