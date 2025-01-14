Left Menu

Heat Wave Threatens Argentina's Crop Yields as Rain Offers Hope

Argentina's soybean and corn crops face potential yield damage as a heat wave grips the region. Meteorologist German Heinzenknecht forecasts high temperatures but expects rainfall to bring relief by the weekend. However, the rains may come too late to prevent damage to the crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's vital soybean and corn crops are facing the threat of reduced yields due to an incoming heat wave, according to meteorologist German Heinzenknecht, speaking on Monday.

Heinzenknecht forecasts relief will arrive in the form of rainfall by the start of the weekend, albeit too late to avert significant crop damage. Argentina, a global leader in the supply of soy, corn, and wheat, has been battling an extended dry period since the Southern Hemisphere's summer began last month.

The Rosario grains exchange anticipates a production of 53 million to 53.5 million tons of soy and 50 million to 53 million tons of corn this season. Yet, hope looms on the horizon as Heinzenknecht suggests a shift towards more regular rainfall patterns through February, offering a glimmer of optimism for the country's agriculture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

