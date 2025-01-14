India's Push for Earthquake Preparedness and Heritage Revival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the urgent necessity for scientists to develop sophisticated earthquake warning systems to mitigate the devastating effects of natural disasters. Recognizing the advances in weather sciences, Modi emphasized the imperative of preparedness in safeguarding lives and infrastructure.

In a bid to reinforce India's cultural legacy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a heritage museum in Jammu's Akhnoor region and hoisted a 108-foot Indian tricolour. This initiative symbolizes the nation's commitment to fostering heritage preservation and promoting cultural pride.

These dual initiatives by government leaders reflect a strategic blend of preparedness for natural calamities and the rejuvenation of India's rich cultural essence, aiming to instill resilience and pride among the citizenry.

