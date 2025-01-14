Inferno in Los Angeles: Firefighters Battle Unrelenting Wildfires Amidst Devastating Conditions

In Los Angeles, firefighters are waging a relentless battle against two major wildfires that have been raging for over a week. Despite the challenging conditions of desert winds and dry landscapes, teams from multiple states and countries have managed to make slight gains in containing the blazes.

The fires, which have scorched an area comparable to the size of Washington, D.C., continue to pose a significant threat to life and property, leaving 24 people dead and damaging or destroying 12,000 structures. The Palisades and Eaton Fires have been the primary focus, with significant resources deployed to control their spread.

As the fires continued to wreak havoc, a political rift emerged in Washington over the provision of emergency aid. Lawmakers in Congress are divided on whether conditions should be placed on disaster relief funding, mirroring past debates on fiscal policy and emergency management.

(With inputs from agencies.)