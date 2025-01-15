Left Menu

From Spiders to Space: Breaking Science Discoveries

Australian scientists have identified a larger, venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider, 'Big Boy.' Meanwhile, Loft Orbital raised $170 million to grow its satellite fleet, and Blue Origin postponed its New Glenn rocket launch. Additionally, a white dwarf nears a black hole's event horizon.

From Spiders to Space: Breaking Science Discoveries
In a significant discovery, Australian scientists have identified a larger and more venomous variant of the Sydney funnel-web spider, dubbed 'Big Boy.' Discovered by Kane Christensen near Newcastle, this finding adds to Australia's rich arachnid diversity.

San Francisco's space startup, Loft Orbital, announced a successful $170 million late-stage funding round, led by major investors. The company aims to enhance its satellite fleet, facilitating 'virtual missions' for clients seeking satellite services without ownership burdens.

In the rocket launch domain, Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' company, delayed its New Glenn launch yet again, targeting a new schedule for Thursday. The postponement aimed to address technical challenges encountered before the scheduled takeoff.

A celestial spectacle unfolds as scientists monitor a white dwarf approaching the dreaded event horizon of a supermassive black hole. Utilizing the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton telescope, researchers continue to track growing X-ray flashes from this stellar encounter.

