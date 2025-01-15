Delhi Battles Toxic Smog: Stage 4 Air Quality Curbs Enforced

In response to a significant drop in air quality, the Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's environment announced the implementation of Stage 4 restrictions from the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Wednesday.

Calm winds, low temperatures, and fog contributed to the escalation of pollutants, with the air quality index skyrocketing from 275 to 396 within 24 hours. Authorities fear an imminent breach of the 400 mark, signaling hazardous conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has mandated the immediate enforcement of Stage 3 and 4 actions, including halting construction work, prohibiting non-essential diesel trucks, and transferring school classes, excluding grades 10 and 12, to a hybrid model.

