Madhya Pradesh Leads in Housing Initiatives for the Poor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking in Vidisha, reiterated plans to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'housing for all'. He emphasized that four crore poor individuals nationwide have already received permanent homes.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's achievements, Yadav informed that 8.5 lakh new houses were constructed from a target of 16 lakh. The CM assured that no deserving poor in the state would be left without a permanent home, promising further housing allocation after new surveys.

Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated several projects and praised the rapid construction efforts under various schemes. They announced relaxed eligibility for housing benefits, ensuring broader coverage, and introduced development projects worth Rs 177.53 crore.

