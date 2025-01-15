Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leads in Housing Initiatives for the Poor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted efforts towards providing permanent housing to the poor as part of Prime Minister Modi's vision. The state has constructed over 8.5 lakh houses and plans are in place to increase this number. Various development projects and schemes were inaugurated to support this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh Leads in Housing Initiatives for the Poor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking in Vidisha, reiterated plans to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'housing for all'. He emphasized that four crore poor individuals nationwide have already received permanent homes.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's achievements, Yadav informed that 8.5 lakh new houses were constructed from a target of 16 lakh. The CM assured that no deserving poor in the state would be left without a permanent home, promising further housing allocation after new surveys.

Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated several projects and praised the rapid construction efforts under various schemes. They announced relaxed eligibility for housing benefits, ensuring broader coverage, and introduced development projects worth Rs 177.53 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025