Madhya Pradesh Leads in Housing Initiatives for the Poor
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted efforts towards providing permanent housing to the poor as part of Prime Minister Modi's vision. The state has constructed over 8.5 lakh houses and plans are in place to increase this number. Various development projects and schemes were inaugurated to support this initiative.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking in Vidisha, reiterated plans to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'housing for all'. He emphasized that four crore poor individuals nationwide have already received permanent homes.
Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's achievements, Yadav informed that 8.5 lakh new houses were constructed from a target of 16 lakh. The CM assured that no deserving poor in the state would be left without a permanent home, promising further housing allocation after new surveys.
Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated several projects and praised the rapid construction efforts under various schemes. They announced relaxed eligibility for housing benefits, ensuring broader coverage, and introduced development projects worth Rs 177.53 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
