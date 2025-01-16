Blazing Trials: Los Angeles Faces Fierce Wildfires

Los Angeles has been battling relentless wildfires for over a week, powered by strong winds and dry weather. City officials stress the urgency for residents to be ready for quick evacuation, with 6.5 million people at high risk due to the fires.

The fires have already claimed 25 lives, destroyed thousands of homes, and uprooted 200,000 individuals. Significant resources, including international firefighting teams, have been deployed.

Amidst the disaster, questions arise about the city's preparedness against the fires. Criticisms target the fire department's decision-making, while the wildfires cast a shadow over Hollywood's usual celebratory period.

(With inputs from agencies.)