Tibet's Earthquake Aftermath: Cracks in China’s Hydropower Infrastructure
Following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet, Chinese officials detected damage in five out of fourteen inspected hydropower dams. Three dams have been emptied and evacuations have begun. This event underscores the risks of building hydropower structures in quake-prone zones like Tibet, China, and India.
In the aftermath of a recent 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet, Chinese authorities have identified structural issues in five of the fourteen hydropower dams inspected. Concerns over safety have prompted the emptying of three dams to mitigate potential risks.
The quake's epicenter was in Tingri, leading to the evacuation of approximately 1,500 residents from six villages. An evacuation was deemed necessary after one dam wall tilted dangerously. Monitoring devices have been installed at another dam as a precautionary measure.
The earthquake, responsible for at least 126 deaths and substantial injuries, serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities associated with rapid hydropower expansion in seismically active regions. Historical data reflects similar impacts, such as Nepal's 2015 earthquake, which severely disrupted hydropower production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
