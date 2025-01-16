Delhi-NCR Breathes a Sigh of Relief as Air Quality Curbs Lifted

The air quality panel for the Delhi-NCR region has lifted restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), thanks to a decrease in pollution levels, as detailed in an official order released on Thursday.

Previously, Stage 4 measures were implemented due to stagnant weather conditions, which saw the Air Quality Index (AQI) rise to a hazardous level of 396. Measures had included halts on construction activities and restricted entry for non-essential diesel trucks.

The lifting of curbs follows a pattern in the region where winter weather combines with local pollution factors—such as vehicle emissions and agricultural burning—to significantly degrade air quality, necessitating stringent responses under GRAP's framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)