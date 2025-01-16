Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Breathes a Sigh of Relief as Air Quality Curbs Lifted

The panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality has revoked curbs under Stage 4 of the GRAP due to improved pollution levels. The previous measures included construction bans, diesel truck prohibitions, and hybrid schooling, responding to severe winter air quality worsened by local pollution sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality panel for the Delhi-NCR region has lifted restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), thanks to a decrease in pollution levels, as detailed in an official order released on Thursday.

Previously, Stage 4 measures were implemented due to stagnant weather conditions, which saw the Air Quality Index (AQI) rise to a hazardous level of 396. Measures had included halts on construction activities and restricted entry for non-essential diesel trucks.

The lifting of curbs follows a pattern in the region where winter weather combines with local pollution factors—such as vehicle emissions and agricultural burning—to significantly degrade air quality, necessitating stringent responses under GRAP's framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

