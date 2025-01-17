Himachal Pradesh Blanketed: Snowfall Brings Beauty and Disruption
Himachal Pradesh experiences an intense cold wave as snow blankets higher reaches and tribal areas. Shimla, Manali, and surrounding regions are aesthetically transformed, while road closures and travel advisories are issued due to safety concerns. Agriculturists anticipate the positive impact of snowfall on apple crops.
An intense cold wave has swept across Himachal Pradesh, intensified by recent snowfall in the higher reaches and tribal areas, the meteorological department reported on Thursday.
Shimla and Manali received 1.6 cm and 2.8 cm of snow, respectively, over the past 24 hours. Dalhousie and nearby locales, including Kufri, Solang Nallah, and the Atal Tunnel, also witnessed snowfall on Thursday.
Travel disruptions have occurred, notably with National Highway 5 temporarily closed near Narkanda. Authorities have redirected traffic via the Shimla-Sunni-Luhri route. An advisory has been put in place by the Lahaul and Spiti administration, urging commuters to avoid unnecessary travel due to potentially hazardous conditions.
