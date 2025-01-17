Chill Shrouds Uttar Pradesh: Fog Causes Disruption and Delay

Uttar Pradesh continues to battle severe cold, as dense fog on Friday morning caused reduced visibility across several regions, including major cities such as Lucknow. This weather phenomenon disrupted regular activities and significantly affected road and rail traffic, with numerous trains running several hours behind schedule.

The Met department has indicated that similar dense fog conditions will continue on Saturday, especially prevalent during the morning and evening in Lucknow and nearby districts. However, a shift towards clearer weather is anticipated by the afternoon, providing a brief respite from the cold.

Residents in Lucknow faced intense morning chills caused by cold winds and overcast skies. The maximum temperature recorded was 24.4 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius. The town of Etawah reported the state's lowest temperature at 6 degrees Celsius. Officials have cautioned the public regarding dense fog, particularly while traveling, and warned of further temperature drops, potentially intensifying the cold wave.

