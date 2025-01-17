Left Menu

Chill Shrouds Uttar Pradesh: Fog Causes Disruption and Delay

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing intense cold due to dense fog that has disrupted daily life and transportation in cities like Lucknow. Visibility is significantly reduced during mornings and evenings, impacting road traffic and train schedules. Foggy conditions are expected to persist with a slight improvement after noon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:58 IST
Chill Shrouds Uttar Pradesh: Fog Causes Disruption and Delay
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh continues to battle severe cold, as dense fog on Friday morning caused reduced visibility across several regions, including major cities such as Lucknow. This weather phenomenon disrupted regular activities and significantly affected road and rail traffic, with numerous trains running several hours behind schedule.

The Met department has indicated that similar dense fog conditions will continue on Saturday, especially prevalent during the morning and evening in Lucknow and nearby districts. However, a shift towards clearer weather is anticipated by the afternoon, providing a brief respite from the cold.

Residents in Lucknow faced intense morning chills caused by cold winds and overcast skies. The maximum temperature recorded was 24.4 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius. The town of Etawah reported the state's lowest temperature at 6 degrees Celsius. Officials have cautioned the public regarding dense fog, particularly while traveling, and warned of further temperature drops, potentially intensifying the cold wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025