Power Outages and Flood Warnings Hit New South Wales

Severe weather in New South Wales, Australia, has left tens of thousands of residents without electricity. Storms brought strong winds and heavy rains, causing widespread power outages and prompting flood warnings. Authorities urge residents to heed emergency advisories as the situation remains volatile.

Severe weather conditions in New South Wales have plunged tens of thousands of Australians into darkness, with electricity outages affecting citizens across major cities. The low pressure system wrought havoc, bringing damaging winds and substantial rainfall, spurring flood warnings across the state.

Sydney, Australia's largest metropolis, reported about 28,000 residents without power, while nearby Newcastle city and the Hunter region saw 15,000 more in a similar plight, according to power provider Ausgrid. As emergency services grapple with the crisis, they reported handling over 2,800 calls, mostly related to wind damage and fallen trees.

Federal emergency management minister, Jenny McAllister, urged affected communities to stay informed and follow official advice, revealing that disaster support funding had been activated. The nation's weather forecaster warned of potential high winds and further rains, citing climate change as a factor amplifying the intensity of such events.

