Mumbai's Transport Revolution: Single Platform for All Commutes

The Maharashtra government plans to revolutionize Mumbai's public transport system by introducing a unified mobility platform that will connect metro, local trains, buses, and taxis under one system using a card or mobile app. This initiative aims to simplify access and provide convenient transportation options for the city's commuters.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed the government's vision, highlighting the project's potential to connect distant areas with swift and convenient transport services. After a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he emphasized that this platform aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a unified public transport system.

Investments worth Rs 17,107 crores will bolster the railway services, adding 300 more local train services in Mumbai. Backed by MITRA, the integrated ticketing system will streamline the ticketing process, allowing passengers to access various modes of public transport efficiently and affordably.

(With inputs from agencies.)