Left Menu

Mumbai's Transport Revolution: Single Platform for All Commutes

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is set to integrate Mumbai's public transport into a single system accessible via a card or app, improving connectivity and convenience. Supported by PM Narendra Modi's vision, the system involves significant investment and aims to revamp urban transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:47 IST
Mumbai's Transport Revolution: Single Platform for All Commutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government plans to revolutionize Mumbai's public transport system by introducing a unified mobility platform that will connect metro, local trains, buses, and taxis under one system using a card or mobile app. This initiative aims to simplify access and provide convenient transportation options for the city's commuters.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed the government's vision, highlighting the project's potential to connect distant areas with swift and convenient transport services. After a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he emphasized that this platform aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a unified public transport system.

Investments worth Rs 17,107 crores will bolster the railway services, adding 300 more local train services in Mumbai. Backed by MITRA, the integrated ticketing system will streamline the ticketing process, allowing passengers to access various modes of public transport efficiently and affordably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025