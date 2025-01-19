Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

A 65-year-old man has died in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in what is suspected to be a tiger attack, officials reported on Sunday.

Shivdatt Chauhan was found dead after failing to return home from guarding his field. A search led by his family unearthed his body on Sunday morning, setting off alarms about the sanctuary's tiger population.

Divisional Forest Officer B Shivshankar confirmed that Shivdatt's bicycle was located near a bridge in the Rampurwa forest. The postmortem will provide more insight, as unclear footprints make the circumstances hazy. Despite no provision for compensation in such cases, the family was given Rs 5,000 for last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)