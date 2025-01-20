Left Menu

Kashmir Shivers: The Cold Wave Intensifies

Kashmir is experiencing a severe cold wave as temperatures dropped significantly below freezing. Highlights include Srinagar at minus 3.2°C and Pahalgam at minus 6.4°C. This chilly period, known as 'Chillai-Kalan', runs until January 30, with predictions of snowfall in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir is currently battling an intensified cold wave, with temperatures plummeting across the valley. Srinagar recorded a bone-chilling minus 3.2°C last night, a dramatic drop from minus 0.9°C the previous night, according to meteorological reports.

In Pahalgam, a popular base camp for the Amarnath Yatra in southern Kashmir, the mercury dived to minus 6.4°C, a significant fall from minus 3°C the night before. Meanwhile, the renowned skiing destination, Gulmarg, experienced a minimum of minus 5.4°C, illustrating the widespread cold grip across the region.

Forecasts suggest possible snowfall in isolated areas over the next few days, adding to the harsh 40-day 'Chillai-Kalan' period, characterized by the valley's coldest weather and heightened snowfall likelihood, that will last until January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

