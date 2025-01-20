Kashmir Shivers: The Cold Wave Intensifies
Kashmir is experiencing a severe cold wave as temperatures dropped significantly below freezing. Highlights include Srinagar at minus 3.2°C and Pahalgam at minus 6.4°C. This chilly period, known as 'Chillai-Kalan', runs until January 30, with predictions of snowfall in the coming days.
- Country:
- India
Kashmir is currently battling an intensified cold wave, with temperatures plummeting across the valley. Srinagar recorded a bone-chilling minus 3.2°C last night, a dramatic drop from minus 0.9°C the previous night, according to meteorological reports.
In Pahalgam, a popular base camp for the Amarnath Yatra in southern Kashmir, the mercury dived to minus 6.4°C, a significant fall from minus 3°C the night before. Meanwhile, the renowned skiing destination, Gulmarg, experienced a minimum of minus 5.4°C, illustrating the widespread cold grip across the region.
Forecasts suggest possible snowfall in isolated areas over the next few days, adding to the harsh 40-day 'Chillai-Kalan' period, characterized by the valley's coldest weather and heightened snowfall likelihood, that will last until January 30.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- cold wave
- Chillai-Kalan
- temperature drop
- snowfall
- weather
- climate
- Srinagar
- Pahalgam
- Gulmarg
ALSO READ
Karnataka's New Doppler Weather Radars: Enhancing Forecasting and Safety
Liverpool-Manchester United Clash to Proceed Despite Weather Woes
Rajasthan's Unpredictable Weather: From Cold to Cloudy Skies
Europe Frozen: Weather Chaos Strikes Airports and Transport Networks
Chilly Waves and Dim Skies: Delhi Battles Weather and Pollution