Kashmir Shivers: The Cold Wave Intensifies

Kashmir is currently battling an intensified cold wave, with temperatures plummeting across the valley. Srinagar recorded a bone-chilling minus 3.2°C last night, a dramatic drop from minus 0.9°C the previous night, according to meteorological reports.

In Pahalgam, a popular base camp for the Amarnath Yatra in southern Kashmir, the mercury dived to minus 6.4°C, a significant fall from minus 3°C the night before. Meanwhile, the renowned skiing destination, Gulmarg, experienced a minimum of minus 5.4°C, illustrating the widespread cold grip across the region.

Forecasts suggest possible snowfall in isolated areas over the next few days, adding to the harsh 40-day 'Chillai-Kalan' period, characterized by the valley's coldest weather and heightened snowfall likelihood, that will last until January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)