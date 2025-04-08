Left Menu

Weather Disrupts Masters Practice as Augusta Awaits Sunshine

The Masters practice round at Augusta National Golf Club was interrupted due to rain, forcing evacuation. However, the weather forecast indicates drier and cooler conditions for the rest of the week, including for Thursday's opening round. Skies are expected to remain mostly favorable, with only slight chances of showers.

Augusta National Golf Club faced an unexpected halt in its Monday's Masters practice round as heavy rain led to a mandatory evacuation. Patrons were asked to exit the premises at 11:25 a.m. ET due to ongoing rain and looming thunderstorms.

The weather is expected to improve with drier and cooler conditions forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, when the tournament kicks off, temperatures could reach a high of 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although Friday's forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies with possible showers, sunny conditions are anticipated for Saturday morning, shifting to partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

