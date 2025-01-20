Left Menu

Accelerating Towards a Greener Future: 50% Electric Vehicle Sales by 2030

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the need for electric vehicles to constitute 50% of vehicle sales by 2030 to align with India's 2070 net zero emission target. The minister highlighted the benefits of EVs, potential job creation, and the importance of sustainable practices in the automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has set a lofty goal for India's automotive industry, calling for electric vehicles to comprise half of all vehicle sales by 2030. This initiative aims to keep the sector aligned with the nation's 2070 net zero emission goals.

Speaking at the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Circularity hosted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Yadav highlighted that while India's burgeoning car sales boost the economy, they also mandate greater responsibility for environmental health. He suggested turning vehicle growth into a positive achievement for the planet.

Yadav projected that India's EV sales will hit 10 million units by the end of the decade, potentially slashing CO2 emissions and creating five million jobs. The minister urged the Indian auto sector to adopt green and circular practices which could significantly benefit the economy and the environment by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

