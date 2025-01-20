Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Shimla

Two brothers from Solan district, Dinesh Kumar and Vinod Kumar, died when their truck plunged into a ravine in Shimla. The accident occurred on the Dhami-Sunni link road, prompting a search operation. Police are investigating the incident and have informed the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:08 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Shimla
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic accident after their cement-laden truck veered off the Dhami-Sunni link road and plunged into a ravine in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh early Monday morning, according to police reports.

The victims were identified as Dinesh Kumar, aged 29, and Vinod Kumar, aged 37, both residents of Thhera village in Solan district. The accident occurred near Bagipul Baiju around 1:00 am when Dinesh, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle.

Local residents promptly alerted the police, leading to a search and recovery operation, which successfully located the brothers' bodies with the help of locals. The bodies were subsequently transferred to Civil Hospital in Sunni for post-mortem examinations. Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the victims' family has been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025