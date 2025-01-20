Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Shimla

Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic accident after their cement-laden truck veered off the Dhami-Sunni link road and plunged into a ravine in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh early Monday morning, according to police reports.

The victims were identified as Dinesh Kumar, aged 29, and Vinod Kumar, aged 37, both residents of Thhera village in Solan district. The accident occurred near Bagipul Baiju around 1:00 am when Dinesh, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle.

Local residents promptly alerted the police, leading to a search and recovery operation, which successfully located the brothers' bodies with the help of locals. The bodies were subsequently transferred to Civil Hospital in Sunni for post-mortem examinations. Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the victims' family has been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)