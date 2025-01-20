Left Menu

Promont: Redefining Luxury Living in Mumbai

Sheth Realty's flagship project Codename Younique has been rebranded as Promont, symbolizing elevated luxury living. Located near key Mumbai hubs, Promont offers premium residences with stunning views and an array of amenities. The development promises unrivaled convenience and a distinctive lifestyle for professionals and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:05 IST
Mumbai, January 20, 2025: Sheth Realty has transformed its flagship project, Codename Younique, into Promont, introducing a new benchmark in luxury living. The rebranding integrates Younique's identity into Promont's persona, reinforcing Sheth Realty's commitment to high-quality standards.

The name 'Promont' signifies elevation and superior living, derived from 'Pro' (superior) and 'Mont' (height). This transformation embodies the project's vision to offer an unparalleled lifestyle blending luxury with convenience.

Located near the Sion-BKC Connector, Promont provides excellent connectivity throughout Mumbai, with easy access to the city's financial hub and more. Designed as a luxurious gated community, Promont features over 45 world-class amenities and offers a unique payment plan for prospective homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

