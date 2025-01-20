Promont: Redefining Luxury Living in Mumbai

Mumbai, January 20, 2025: Sheth Realty has transformed its flagship project, Codename Younique, into Promont, introducing a new benchmark in luxury living. The rebranding integrates Younique's identity into Promont's persona, reinforcing Sheth Realty's commitment to high-quality standards.

The name 'Promont' signifies elevation and superior living, derived from 'Pro' (superior) and 'Mont' (height). This transformation embodies the project's vision to offer an unparalleled lifestyle blending luxury with convenience.

Located near the Sion-BKC Connector, Promont provides excellent connectivity throughout Mumbai, with easy access to the city's financial hub and more. Designed as a luxurious gated community, Promont features over 45 world-class amenities and offers a unique payment plan for prospective homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)