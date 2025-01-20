Activists Disrupt Davos with Climate Protests

On the opening day of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, climate activists made their presence felt by spraying green paint on Amazon's temporary site and disrupting helicopter landings.

Swiss police intervened swiftly to handle the two separate protests aimed at opposing fossil fuel subsidies. Demonstrators daubed vibrant orange symbols on the storefront where Amazon established its temporary base and splattered the site with green paint.

In another protest, Greenpeace blocked the Davos heliport briefly, calling for taxing the super-rich to fund environmental conservation. As many as ten protesters wielded yellow banners at the heliport, halting several landings. High-profile figures attending the forum frequently use the heliport, emphasizing the need for intense security.

(With inputs from agencies.)